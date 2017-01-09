Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy offers update on Jordy Nelson; who spent evening in hospital

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy on Monday, January 9th offered an update on wide receiver Jordy Nelson during a news conference at Lambeau Field.

Nelson was hurt in the second quarter Sunday in the Packers’ playoff matchup vs. the Giants at Lambeau Field — after he was hit hard in the side near the sideline. The Packers announced he was being carted off the field to the locker room — and questionable to return with a rib injury.

As the second half got underway, the Packers announced Jordy Nelson would not be returning to the game — out with a rib injury.

Coach McCarthy said Monday Nelson spent Sunday evening in the hospital.

McCarthy said he’ll be in the “rehab group” through Friday, and if he’s able to practice on Saturday, he’ll have a chance to play on Sunday.

The Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 15th in Texas.

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m.