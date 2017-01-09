Packers share letter written by 10-year-old boy who dreams of seeing an Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary pass

Letter to Packers from 10-year-old Florida boy (PHOTO: Green Bay Packers/Facebook)

GREEN BAY — He certainly got what he asked for!

The Green Bay Packers on Monday, January 9th shared an adorable letter written to the Packers by a 10-year-old boy from Jacksonville, Florida.

He said he’d be watching Sunday’s big Packers PLAYOFF matchup vs. the Giants from his comfortable couch at home — wearing his lucky Aaron Rodgers jersey!

The young boy named Jackson said if he were ever to get the opportunity to come to a game at Lambeau Field — he wants to see Aaron Rodgers throw a Hail Mary pass!

Unfortunately, he wasn’t AT Lambeau Field for Sunday’s huge Packers WIN over the Giants, but he did get to see that amazing Hail Mary pass from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb — which happened in the seconds leading up to halftime, and put the Packers up over the Giants 14-6 (vs. 7-6 before the Hail Mary).

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 08: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

We’re willing to bet, like the rest of us on Sunday evening, this young boy couldn’t believe his eyes!

CLICK HERE if you’d like to learn more about the Packers’ “Letters to Lambeau” program.

