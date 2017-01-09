× Police: 2 taken into custody after robbery leads to police chase, crash near Stadium Interchange

WEST ALLIS — Two people were taken into custody early Monday morning, January 9th following a robbery and crash. The crash happened near the Stadium Interchange.

It began around 12:30 a.m., when officers responded to a business on 108th Street near Theodore Tucker Way in West Allis for a “hold up” alarm, for a robbery.

While officers were responding, a Wisconsin State Trooper radioed he was behind the vehicle involved in the incident. A high risk traffic stop was initiated on the eastbound I-94 off-ramp at S. 70 Street.

According to police, while the driver was being ordered back towards officers, the passenger in the vehicle entered the driver’s seat and the vehicle fled. West Allis police and the Wisconsin State Patrol attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

As officers checked the area, they located the vehicle, which had been involved in a crash. The driver of the vehicle was located as well and taken into custody.

The West Allis Police Department has two individuals in custody for the robbery and eluding incidents. Police say they not searching for any other suspects.

The driver at the time of the crash did receive serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. No other injuries occurred during the course of the incident.

The WAPD was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff’s office and the West Milwaukee Police Department