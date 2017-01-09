Recognize him? ATF, MPD officials seek suspect after arson of BP gas station during unrest

Posted 4:57 pm, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:16PM, January 9, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Milwaukee Police Department have released photos and video of a suspect who may be responsible for arson to the BP gas station during the unrest in August in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.

The BP gas station, located at 3113 N. Sherman (near Sherman and Burleigh) was one of six commercial businesses set ablaze during the riots, according to the ATF.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (283-3473) or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Tips may also be submitted through the mobile “ReportIt” app.

The app is free, easy to use and can be installed on any mobile device. In the app, choose "ATF - Anonymous Tip Line" and your tip will be confidentially sent directly to the local ATF office.

