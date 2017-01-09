Safety alert: Magnetic toy danger

We’ve got a safety alert from Consumer Reports about some controversial super strong magnet set that have been banned since 2014. They caused many life threatening injuries — especially among children and teens. Now a Federal court has overturned the ban and they are back on the market. Here’s what you need to know to keep your children safe.

These magnets are so strong that if they are swallowed, they can pull together with enough force to punch holes along different sections of the digestive system. The founder of Zen magnets maintains they are “perfectly safe when properly used.” There are also warnings about possible injuries on the website and in the packaging.

But Consumer Reports urges parents to use extreme caution and recommend that you avoid having these magnet sets if there are any children in the home. if you had strong magnet sets in the past look for and throw away any magnets that might have gotten loose in your house to protect your children and teens.

