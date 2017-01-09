Say hello to Jenny! The Wisconsin Humane Society’s green iguana in search of a loving home

MILWAUKEE — She enjoys taking baths and indulging in a fresh large salad every day. “Jenny,” a green iguana, is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Just under three feet long, Jenny is a young adult green iguana who is looking for a loving home.

The Wisconsin Humane Society took to YouTube to show her off in a cute video:

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society’s adoption website, Jenny’s adoption process is a little different from their cats and dogs, so folks interested should set up an appointment to meet her.

Feel like you’re up for task of caring for a green iguana? Jenny requires an extra large cage, branches to climb on, and all of the vegetables and greens she can eat!

Contact Carly at Cirland@wihumane.org for more information and to set up an appointment.