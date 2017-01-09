Source tells FOX6 MCTS bus driver carjacked on city’s north side: “Life should not be this dangerous”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It happened in just seconds! A carjacking was caught on camera, and a police source told FOX6 News the victim in this case is a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver.

It happened Sunday night, January 8th at a gas station near 35th and Townsend on Milwaukee's north side. The victim was getting gas for her own vehicle when she was targeted.

What happened in this case is the kind of scenario that ensures Beverly Carver and Katron Warfield only go to their neighborhood gas station when the sun is up.

"You don`t know who`s gonna walk up on you. Best to do things in the daytime. I don`t like nighttime," Carver said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, surveillance video shows a woman filling up her 2013 white Chevy Malibu at the gas station, when, out of the darkness comes a man who can be seen confronting the 39-year-old victim.

Police said the suspect had a gun, and in just 10 seconds -- he can be seen in the video taking off in her car.

"There`s no reason for it. I mean, why would your life be in danger going to fill up your gas tank? That don`t make no sense," Warfield said.

A police source told FOX6 News the victim in this case is an MCTS bus driver.

MCTS officials said they were unaware Monday of any employees being carjacked on Sunday, but added they wouldn't necessarily know if something happened off the clock.

Carver and Warfield said it's always discouraging when criminals target one of their working class neighbors.

"Basically, I`m appalled by it," Warfield said.

"It`s easier to take than it is to find you a job and make an honest living," Carver said.

Knowing the cameras are rolling at gas stations like this one may provide a sense of security for some, but Carver and Warfield said the incident serves as another reminder of why they always fill up before the streetlights come on.

"It shouldn`t be this dangerous. Life should not be this dangerous," Warfield said.

Police are seeking a suspect in this case.