The Packing House supper club, open 365 days/year CLOSING Sunday for the big Packers/Cowboys game

MILWAUKEE — The Packing House, located near Layton and Howell will CLOSE on Sunday, January 15th for the FIRST TIME EVER — for the big Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys playoff game in Texas.

The announcement was made Monday, January 9th.

The Packing House’s social media manager said in a statement to FOX6 News it is believed this will be the first closure for The Packing House — usually open 365 days a year.

The Packing House is known for its classic cocktails, live music, award-winning steaks and one the city’s best fish fries.

According to the restaurant’s social media manager, the closure is happening “because our customers have told us they prefer to watch the game with their family and friends at home, a friend’s house or a sports bar. Being a classic supper club, The Packing House is the odd man out in that scenario but we’re OK with it because our staff now gets the opportunity to cheer on the Packers!”

Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m. Sunday, January 15th in Texas.