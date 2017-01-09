There are two Mandy Moores

This is a tale of two Mandys.

Both are well respected for their work, both are having a heck of a year and both stirred buzz at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

Mandy Moore, the actress, showed up in a daring, black frock designed by Naeem Khan, which featured a plunging neckline.

She was there to celebrate her nomination for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made-for-television drama.

But that’s not the only reason the name was on so many people’s lips.

There is also a Mandy Moore who choreographed the acclaimed film “La La Land,” which includes the now-famous opening scene that the Golden Globes replicated at the beginning of the show.

That, coupled with “La La Land” sweeping the awards with a record-breaking seven wins, meant there was plenty of talk about Moore the choreographer.

That, of course, caused some confusion among fans.

Mandy Moore, the choreographer, is well known for her work with shows like “So You Think You Can Dance” and films, including “Silver Linings Playbook.”

She also has a sense of humor about sharing the same name as the famous singer and actress.

Her Twitter handle is @nopenother and the description says, “Nope, I’m not the singer…”