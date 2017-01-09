Waived by the Packers, Jared Abbrederis announces he’s signed with the Detroit Lions
DETROIT, Michigan — Former Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jared Abbrederis has been signed by the Detroit Lions.
Abbrederis shared the below messages on Twitter on Monday, January 9th:
The Detroit Lions said in a news released posted to their website they’ve signed the following players to the Reserve/Future List:
- WR Jared Abbrederis (Wisconsin)
- TE Kennard Backman (Alabama-Birmingham)
- RB Mike James (Miami (Fla.)
- TE Khari Lee (Bowie State)
- LB Steve Longa (Rutgers)
- OL Matt Rotheram (Pittsburgh)
- OL Brandon Thomas (Clemson)
- WR Andrew Turzilli (Rutgers)
- DB Charles Washington (Fresno State)
The Packers in late October announced they were parting ways with Abbrederis.
After he was placed on injured reserve, Abbrederis was waived by the Packers. He was removed from the Packers’ roster.
Abbrederis suffered a number of injuries during his time with the Packers, and the two agreed to an injury settlement.