Wife of pilot killed in plane crash doing better: “The amount of support we’ve received has been uplifting”

Posted 8:30 pm, January 9, 2017, by
Plane crash at Capitol Airport in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — A woman injured in a plane crash in Brookfield on January 4th is doing better.

The plane crashed while attempting to take off from Capitol Airport.

The 41-year-old pilot died at the hospital on January 5th.

His wife was in satisfactory condition at Froedtert Hospital as of Monday, January 9th.

She issued the following statement Monday:

“I would like to extend my gratitude to everyone for their thoughts and prayers, and to those helping my family during this difficult time. The amount of support we’ve received from family and friends has been uplifting. I am also grateful to the staff at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin for providing compassionate care. My family continues to ask for privacy as we heal.”

The couple’s six-month-old son was OK after the crash.

