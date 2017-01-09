Wisconsin snowmobiler dies after going through ice

Posted 2:17 pm, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 02:18PM, January 9, 2017
Snowmobile

Snowmobile

RICE LAKE — Authorities say a 42-year-old man is dead after his snowmobile went through the ice in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says crews pulled the body of Todd Kane of Rice Lake from the water on Saturday.

Deputies went to Kane’s home after receiving a call of a possible missing person who may be on a snowmobile. Kane was not home, but his snowmobile was missing.

Crews began searching areas lakes and trails. A friend looking for Kane reported a snowmobile helmet on the ice by the Stump Lake bridge north of Rice Lake.

Firefighters in cold water suits searched near the bridge and found a snowmobile in the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources used an underwater remote-controlled video submarine and found Kane’s body.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s