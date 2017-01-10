“A rare occasion:” The Packing House to close doors for 1 DAY ONLY to back the Pack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you want proof that the Green Bay Packers playoff success is inspiring, you can look no further than a long-standing Milwaukee restaurant. On Sunday, January 15th, something's happening that's NEVER happened before!

To give staff at The Packing House an opportunity to back the Pack, the restaurant is CLOSING for the day!

"We're open every day. Christmas Eve day, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day. We're open every day of the year, including every holiday," said The Packing House General Manager Chris Wiken.

Wiken explained this practice has been in place during The Packing House's entire 42 years of operation as a Milwaukee restaurant -- until now!

"This is a rare occasion. With the momentum that the Packers have in running the table for the last seven games, in winning these seven games in a row, one of those momentums that has carried with it is our customers are running from our tables on Sunday night to go watch the Packers," Wiken said.

So a Sunday shutdown special is on the menu for this weekend.

"I think everybody will accept it. After this, we'll be open again," said Bob St. Louis with The Packing House.

This Sunday will be extra special for The Packing House's GM.

"It just so happens not only are the Packers playing, but it's my birthday on Sunday! I'm going to get my birthday off! I'm pretty excited about that," said Wiken.

"This is gonna be a really, really big deal. I can't imagine that they would wanna have anybody have to work," said Diana Tristano, customer.

We'll have to see how Sunday goes for both the Packers and The Packing House -- because as Wiken explained, should the Packers close the deal and actually get to the Super Bowl, he could consider closing again!