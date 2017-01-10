View closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Wind ADVISORY issued for southeast Wisconsin until midnight

“A rare occasion:” The Packing House to close doors for 1 DAY ONLY to back the Pack

Posted 5:26 pm, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, January 10, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- If you want proof that the Green Bay Packers playoff success is inspiring, you can look no further than a long-standing Milwaukee restaurant. On Sunday, January 15th, something's happening that's NEVER happened before!

The Packing House

The Packing House

To give staff at The Packing House an opportunity to back the Pack, the restaurant is CLOSING for the day!

"We're open every day. Christmas Eve day, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day. We're open every day of the year, including every holiday," said The Packing House General Manager Chris Wiken.

Wiken explained this practice has been in place during The Packing House's entire 42 years of operation as a Milwaukee restaurant -- until now!

The Packing House

The Packing House

"This is a rare occasion. With the momentum that the Packers have in running the table for the last seven games, in winning these seven games in a row, one of those momentums that has carried with it is our customers are running from our tables on Sunday night to go watch the Packers," Wiken said.

The Packing House

The Packing House

So a Sunday shutdown special is on the menu for this weekend.

"I think everybody will accept it. After this, we'll be open again," said Bob St. Louis with The Packing House.

This Sunday will be extra special for The Packing House's GM.

"It just so happens not only are the Packers playing, but it's my birthday on Sunday! I'm going to get my birthday off! I'm pretty excited about that," said Wiken.

Chris Wiken

Chris Wiken

"This is gonna be a really, really big deal. I can't imagine that they would wanna have anybody have to work," said Diana Tristano, customer.

We'll have to see how Sunday goes for both the Packers and The Packing House -- because as Wiken explained, should the Packers close the deal and actually get to the Super Bowl, he could consider closing again!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s