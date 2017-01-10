× Admirals drop 5-1 decision to Charlotte Checkers

MILWAUKEE — Three goals from the Charlotte Checkers in just over four late in the second through early in the third was too much for the Admirals to overcome as they dropped a 5-1 decision to the Checkers on Tuesday night, January 10th at the Panther Arena.

After a scoreless first period the Charlotte score a pair of goals just 24 seconds apart to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Phil Di Giuseppe was credited with the first one after his pass deflected off the stick of an Admirals defenseman and soon after Sergey Tolchinsky got his fifth goal of the year to put the Checkers up two.

Milwaukee cut the lead in half courtesy of Justin Florek at the 11:16 mark of the second period. Florek connected on a one-timer with one knee on the ground from the slot for his fifth tally of the season.

However, a power-play goal by Charlotte’s Valentin Zykov with just 44 seconds left in the period put the Admirals in a 3-1 hole going into the third period.

Then to begin the final stanza the Checkers picked up two more within the first 3:21 to effectively put the game out of reach.

The Admirals look to get back on the winning track tomorrow night when they travel to Chicago to take on the Wolves in Amtrak Rivalry action at 7 pm. Milwaukee is back home again on Friday night when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins.