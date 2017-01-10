× Brewers Mini-Marathon set for September 9th; registration now OPEN

MILWAUKEE — Registration is now open for the sixth annual “Brewers Mini-Marathon, Presented by Sendik’s.” Fans can register for the race, which takes place on Saturday, September 9, online at brewersmini.com.

Once again, the Brewers Mini-Marathon will offer a half marathon, a 10K race and a 5K race for Brewers fans and runners, according to a press release.

All three races begin and end at Miller Park and offer courses that take runners on a tour of Milwaukee — including through the Miller Valley and past the Harley-Davidson Museum.

Participants will get to experience the thrill of running along the Miller Park warning track in the last mile of the course. As in years past, prizes for the top finishers will be awarded.

All participants will receive a free Brewers ticket voucher valid for select games at Miller Park in April and May of 2018, a race-specific participant medal, and an exclusive “tech” shirt. Great course support will be provided with aid stations featuring water, Gatorade and misting stations. Refreshing snacks and drinks will be provided by Sendik’s Food Market at the finish line, and a post-race tailgate party outside Miller Park with live music will also take place for runners and spectators to enjoy.

Complimentary parking will be available at Miller Park and spectators will be invited inside to watch participants run along the field warning track while being displayed on the scoreboard.

Through the race’s first five years, participants have helped to raise over $220,000 to benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.) and childhood cancer research in Wisconsin. Fundraising for the MACC Fund is supported by Brewers Community Foundation and participants can create their own fundraising page at brewersmini.com and submit online donations. Individual fundraisers will get the chance to have their names entered into a raffle for great prizes. The top three fundraising groups will each win a special prize.

Runners who register before February 17 will receive the lowest price of the year as prices will increase as race day approaches. Current registration pricing is $65 for the Mini-Marathon, $45 for the 10K and $30 for the 5K.

Registration prices for the Mini-Marathon and 10K will be $75 and $55, respectively, for those who register between February 18 – May 5. Prices increase to $85 for the Mini-Marathon, $60 for the 10K and $35 for the 5K from May 6 to August 4. In the final month leading up to race day, prices will increase to $95 for the half marathon, $65 for the 10K and $40 for the 5K. Race packets can be the picked up during Packet Pick-Up at Miller Park on Thursday and Friday, September 7 and 8.

Last minute registrations will be accepted for the Mini-Marathon, 10K and 5K for $110/$80/$45, respectively, at Packet Pick-Up, pending availability.

For complete race details, a course map and other information, please visit brewersmini.com. Those who are interested in volunteering are invited to visit brewersmini.com to learn more.