Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds death certificates released

Actress Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, died Tuesday in Los Angeles. She was 60.

Death certificates show that Debbie Reynolds died from a stroke and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died from cardiac arrest — although the precise cause of death of the “Star Wars” actress will require more investigation.

The death certificates for the two Hollywood stars, who died one day apart, were released Monday by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Fisher’s cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” indicating there will be further tests. The 60-year-old actress was hospitalized on December 23 after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to a source familiar with the situation. Fisher had been in London filming the latest season of Amazon’s “Catastrophe.”

Four days later, her death was confirmed in a statement issued by the publicist for Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter.

The day after Fisher’s death, Reynolds — one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s — was taken to a Los Angeles hospital where she later died at age 84. On her death certificate, her cause of death was listed as “intracerebral hemorrhage,” which is a type of stroke.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, broke the news. “My mother passed away a short time ago,” he told CNN. “She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”She died later the same day in a Los Angeles hospital, aged 84.

