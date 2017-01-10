Dairy Queen closes Illinois store after owner accused of using racial slur

LIVE VIDEO: Gov. Scott Walker gives his State of the State Address in Madison
Posted 2:27 pm, January 10, 2017

ZION, Ill. — Dairy Queen has closed one of its Illinois stores and terminated its relationship with the franchise owner after he was accused of using racial slurs in a confrontation with a customer.

A Zion police report says the franchise owner, Jim Crichton, told an officer he called 21-year-old Deianeira Ford of Tinley Park, Illinois, and her children a racial slur and said he’s “fed up with black people.” According to the report, Ford said Crichton called her and her children the slur after she asked for a refund.

Crichton apologized in a statement issued by American Dairy Queen Corporation. Crichton called his behavior “inexcusable and unacceptable” and said he would “undergo sensitivity training.” Crichton didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Zion is about 50 miles north of downtown Chicago.

