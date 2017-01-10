View closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Wind ADVISORY issued for southeast Wisconsin until midnight

Developing: Firefighters from multiple departments on scene at Nestle plant in Burlington

Posted 9:54 pm, January 10, 2017, by
Breaking News

BURLINGTON — Firefighters on Tuesday night, January 10th are on the scene of a fire at the Nestle plant in Burlington.

The Nestle plant is located on Pine Street near Durand Avenue in Burlington.

Several departments have been called to the scene.

At this point, no details have been released as to how the fire started, how much damage it has caused, or whether there have been any injuries.

FOX6 News has a crew en route to the scene.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s