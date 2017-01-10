Wind ADVISORY for southeast Wisconsin from 3pm – midnight

VOTE: Emoji? Bunny? The next generation Monopoly token? You decide

Posted 10:52 am, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:55AM, January 10, 2017

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.

Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tokens for the popular board game Monopoly are seen in this photo illustration in Washington, DC on February 6, 2013. It is the world-famous game on which many a player shined as a property tycoon and where luckless strugglers went to jail, but after a public vote one of Monopoly's tokens will never again pass go. Of the handful of metal pieces whose journey around the board depended on a throw of a dice, a month-long ballot conducted on Facebook will result in the iron(C) being consigned to history, and a cat will take its place, the game's maker, Hasbro, said on Wednesday. AFP PHOTO / MLADEN ANTONOV

Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky ’80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.

Voting runs through January 31st at VoteMonopoly.com, and results will be announced on March 19th.

The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.

