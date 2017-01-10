Wind ADVISORY for southeast Wisconsin from 3pm – midnight
Winter weather ADVISORY for southeast Wisconsin until 10am

Fire damages apartment building in South Milwaukee, cause under investigation

Posted 7:14 am, January 10, 2017, by
Photo Courtesy: South Milwaukee Fire Dept.

Photo Courtesy: South Milwaukee Fire Dept.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — The South Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene of an apartment complex on Bay Heights Road overnight for a report of smoke in of the units. The call came in around midnight.

When crews arrived on scene they encountered a fire burning behind the siding and inside the wall cavity on the rear of the building.

The fire was extinguished and the area overhauled.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

