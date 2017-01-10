First look: Never before seen cars & concept vehicles at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT -- The Detroit Auto Show is happening right now in the Motor City. Automotive expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with a first look at never before seen cars and concept vehicles.
