Franklin Police Department says goodbye to beloved K-9 Officer ‘Dagger’

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department has lost one of their own. The department announced the passing of K-9 Officer ‘Dagger,’ on Tuesday, January 10th.

According to Franklin police, 11-year-old Dagger, a German Shepard/Belgian Malinois, was euthanized due to a serious and deteriorating health problem.

Franklin Police K-9 Officer Dagger

Officer Michael Fixel partnered with Dagger in October of of 2007, and have been together for the past nine years. Dagger provided distinguished service to the community participating in numerous K-9 tracks, apprehensions, drug searches and community events.

“Our thoughts are with Officer Fixel for his loss,” said police department stated on their Facebook page.

Rest in peace Dagger — thank you for your service!

