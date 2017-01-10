× GO PACK GO! Gilley’s Dallas ready to host free fan pep rally on Saturday

DALLAS, Texas — Packers fans headed down south for Sunday’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys are invited to take part in a free Packers Everywhere Pep Rally on Saturday, January 14th.

The festivities will take place at Gilley’s Dallas – South Side Music Hall, located at 1135 S. Lamar St. in Dallas starting at 6:30 p.m. Parking is available onsite for $5. A cash bar will offer beverages for purchase, and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the pre-gameday pep rally activities by greeting fans and participating in a Q-and-A session with emcee Wayne Larrivee, radio voice of the Green Bay Packers.

Packers alumni Donny Anderson, Earl Dotson and Marco Rivera will also attend the rally to take photos with fans and discuss their thoughts on the matchup between the Packers and the Cowboys. To conclude the event, Packers.com’s Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz will take the stage to preview the next day’s game.

Fans planning to attend the rally are encouraged to sign up in advance for the opportunity to win autographed Packers giveaway items, including a Mike Daniels-signed helmet, Blake Martinez-signed football, David Bakhtiari-signed football and Packers Pro Shop gift cards.

To register for the giveaway, fans should visit pckrs.com/peprally and be sure to have their vouchers scanned at the rally to see whether or not they are an instant winner. Entrants must be present at the rally to win, and advance giveaway signup does not guarantee admission to the rally.