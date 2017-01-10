View closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Wind ADVISORY issued for southeast Wisconsin until midnight

“Hopefully it settles down:” Those in Walworth Co. brace for wind gusts reaching 55 mph

WALWORTH COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a wind ADVISORY for all of southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 10th which runs through midnight. In Walworth County, the wind was whipping faster than some cars on the highway!

Wind gusts reaching 55 miles-per-hour were possible Tuesday in Walworth County and counties near the Illinois border.

“Hopefully it settles down a little bit!” Kelly Laufenberg with Alley Cat Ink, Custom Tattooing Studio said.

One of the first casualties taken down by the powerful wind gusts was Alley Cat Ink’s wooden sign for their business. It was blown right off its hinges!

“Came into work and we were getting phone calls from other local businesses telling us our sign took a nose dive,” Laufenberg said.

Around downtown Elkhorn on Tuesday, trees danced in front of buildings, and flags twisted on poles.

Along with the wind, a cool-down was expected Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

“Blow you around a little bit! As you can see with our doors blowing open and our wind chimes going it will be interesting!” JP Oehler said.

Oehler was busy Tuesday selling salt at a Jackson’s Do It Best store.

“On the drive in it was rivers in the roads. Nowhere for it to go,” Oehler said.

Savvy shoppers were loading up, trying to prepare for the freeze the colder temperatures would undoubtedly bring.

“If it freezes, we`ll see how many limbs come down with the weight on them and everything,” Oehler said.

