Hostage situation reported near University of Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Police are responding to reports of a hostage standoff near the University of Alabama campus.

Campus officials sent an alert on twitter Tuesday saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

Officers have closed the area, and video and photos from area media show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear. A police helicopter is overhead.