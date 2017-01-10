“It’s a mess:” Sloppy, slushy weather impacts drivers during morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- A slippery drive on Wisconsin highways seems to have had an impact with dozens of car crashes during rush house Tuesday morning, January 10th. If the evening rush hour is anything like the morning, it won't be good.

Despite the best efforts of salt trucks, the freezing rain and slush meant a slippery morning commute.

Early in the morning hours on Tuesday, a vehicle took out a power pole in Oak Creek. We Energies says 2,400 homes were without power for a while.

For a brief time, a similar accident in Mequon affected homes there.

The Department of Transportation says on state highways there were 32 accidents during the morning commute. That's about double a typical morning.

Washington County reported 18 vehicles went into ditches and dozens more accidents.

"It's a mess obviously in terms of the beauty of it, it's great," said Dale Davis, watching waves.

By mid-afternoon, high winds joined the soggy weather. Cars lined up near Milwaukee's lakefront to enjoy the show of high waves crashing.

"To be at peace and listen to the voice of God and be at peace as I color and just clear my mind and prepare for my workday," said Rotaunda Delane, enjoying the weather.

The rain and sleet eased up later in the day, but the ground is still slippery so the best advice is to use caution when out on the roads.