Kenosha police search for two young sisters, ages 6 & 8, missing from Genoa City

KENOSHA COUNTY — Police are searching for two missing young sisters from the Village Genoa City in Kenosha County. Officials say the two girls, ages six and eight, were last seen leaving with their mother early Tuesday morning, January 10th.

According to the Village of Genoa City police, eight-year-old Katie Brick and six-year-old Jenna Brick were seen leaving with their mother, Tiffany Brick, from her home around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials say Tiffany may be driving a black 2006 four-door GMC Sierra K1500 pickup truck with light truck registration JZ1918. There is a pink “Browning” sticker on the back window.

Authorities say Tiffany has a confederate flag tattoo on her right shoulder. She frequents the McHenry, Illinois and Janesville, Wisconsin areas. Police say they may be traveling with Tiffany’s boyfriend, who’s been identified as Scott B. Hogel.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these girls or their mother Tiffany, you are asked to contact the Genoa City Police Department at 262-279-6252.