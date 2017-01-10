× Milwaukee Business Journal: Bon-Ton to extend lease for downtown HQ, Boston Store

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that the City of Milwaukee will again give money to The Bon-Ton Stores Inc. to keep its downtown headquarters and store connected with The Shops of Grand Avenue for an additional decade.

The retailer is extending its lease until at least 2028 both for the department store and headquarters offices on the floors above it at North Fourth Street and West Wisconsin Avenue, according to a city report. The city could contribute $1.9 million to the company’s planned $4 million office building, but Bon-Ton must keep its employment level at its current count of 750.

The Bon-Ton money is among several spending proposals for a tax incremental financing district that surrounds the Grand Avenue.

