× New petition aims to ban Joe Buck, Troy Aikman from calling Packers games; where do you stand?

MILWAUKEE — A new petition on Change.org is urging Fox Sports to get sports announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman banned from calling Green Bay Packers games. The man who started the petition is a man from Brookfield. As of about 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10th, more than 7,000 people had signed the petition.

The post on Change.org reads as follows:

“On behalf of the Green Bay Packers fans across the world, we would like action taken to prohibit them from giving their constant negative input about our team. We are sick of the biased announcing always coming from them.”

CLICK HERE if you would like to take a closer look at the petition.