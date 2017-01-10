× Nomad World Pub expands to Madison; will take over the legendary Cardinal Bar

MADISON — Brady Street’s well-known corner bar — Nomad World Pub — is expanding to Madison.

The announcement comes Tuesday, January 10th, where the retiring owner of the legendary Madison bar, Cardinal Bar, located at 418 E. Wilson Street, reached an agreement with the owner of Nomad.

According to a news release, Nomad World Pub is owned by restaurant veteran and entrepreneur Mike Eitel, a UW-Madison graduate, who frequented the establishment while attending college. Long-time Cardinal Bar owner Ricardo Gonzalez, who has been planning to retire for the past few years, has indicated he’s thrilled to have found such a perfect match in Eitel.

Most recently, Nomad World Pub located on the corner of Brady Street and Warren Avenue, expanded with an outdoor patio area that has been a popular place for soccer and beer lovers alike.