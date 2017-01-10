× Oconomowoc police investigating after 2 acts of vandalism occur at schools

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc officials are investigating two recent acts of vandalism that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, January 7th.

According to police, the first incident occurred in the parking lot of the Oconomowoc Senior High School on Forest Street. Police say intentional damage was done to several transport vans that had been parked in the back parking lot of the school. Several of the windows were broken on the vans, along with other body damage.

The second incident police say occurred at the Silver Lake Intermediate School on Oconomowoc Parkway. Officials say the damage occurred at some point in the early morning hours of January 7th. In this incident, a glass window to one of the exterior doors was found broken. No other damage wound found on this property.

Police are now reviewing security footage. Anyone having further information concerning either of the incidents mentioned is encouraged to contact Oconomowoc Police Department at (262)567-4401.