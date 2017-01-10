× Packers WR Geronimo Allison has upcoming court date; charged with possession of THC

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison has an upcoming court date after he was charged in December with possession of THC.

22-year-old Allison will be in court for his initial appearance on January 23rd in Manitowoc County.

He’s already posted $100 cash bond in this case.

According to Packers beat writer Michael Cohen, the charge stems from a traffic stop and subsequent arrest in September.

The Packers are aware, but won’t comment on an ongoing legal matter.

Geronimo Allison had been waiting patiently all season for his opportunity, knowing full well there was no guarantee it would come in 2016.

Then, the Packers informed the undrafted rookie receiver in the hours leading up to kickoff against Minnesota on Christmas Eve that his role was about to grow exponentially.

The Packers were going to be without Pro Bowl receiver Randall Cobb, who had been questionable due to the lingering ankle injury he first sustained against Seattle two weeks ago. In Cobb’s place, the offense was turning to Allison, who had played roughly 40 offensive snaps in his first seven NFL games.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound receiver made the best of his career-high 43 snaps against the Vikings, catching four passes for 66 yards. Only veteran Jordy Nelson was targeted more by quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Allison, promoted off the practice squad on October 25th, caught his first career touchdown pass during a relief appearance for an injured Cobb against Atlanta on October 30th, but he had played sparingly for the past two months until that game vs. the Vikings, according to Packers.com.