Police: 20-year-old man shot, wounded near 12th & Dakota; suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening, January 10th near 12th and Dakota.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot when a firearm being handled by another person went off.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.

The suspect in the shooting has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.