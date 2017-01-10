× “We should all be proud:” West Allis firefighters go above & beyond for family after delivering baby Dec. 26

WEST ALLIS — West Allis Mayor Dan Devine is praising the efforts of West Allis firefighters, who went above and beyond for a family after delivering a baby at a home in West Allis the day after Christmas.

According to a post on Facebook by Mayor Devine, on December 26th, firefighters delivered a healthy baby girl at a home in West Allis. While they were at the scene, they noticed that the family didn’t have much under the Christmas tree.

Mayor Devine said these firefighters took it upon themselves to use their own money to help this family — also seeking donations from businesses in West Allis.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Mayor Devine said the firefighters returned to the home and delivered baby items, clothing, diapers and Christmas gifts for the newborn baby girl’s five-year-old big brother — including a toy ambulance, a toy fire truck and a firefighter outfit.

Mayor Devine said these firefighters “saw an opportunity and stepped up to help a family in our community. The compassion and decency shown by this department is amazing. We should all be proud!”