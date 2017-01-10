WATCH LIVE: President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address from Chicago
View closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Wind ADVISORY issued for southeast Wisconsin until midnight

“We should all be proud:” West Allis firefighters go above & beyond for family after delivering baby Dec. 26

Posted 8:12 pm, January 10, 2017, by
West Allis firefighters go above and beyond for family after delivering baby at home on Dec. 26 (PHOTO: West Allis Mayor Dan Devine/Facebook)

West Allis firefighters go above and beyond for family after delivering baby at home on Dec. 26 (PHOTO: West Allis Mayor Dan Devine/Facebook)

WEST ALLIS — West Allis Mayor Dan Devine is praising the efforts of West Allis firefighters, who went above and beyond for a family after delivering a baby at a home in West Allis the day after Christmas.

According to a post on Facebook by Mayor Devine, on December 26th, firefighters delivered a healthy baby girl at a home in West Allis. While they were at the scene, they noticed that the family didn’t have much under the Christmas tree.

Mayor Devine said these firefighters took it upon themselves to use their own money to help this family — also seeking donations from businesses in West Allis.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Mayor Devine said the firefighters returned to the home and delivered baby items, clothing, diapers and Christmas gifts for the newborn baby girl’s five-year-old big brother — including a toy ambulance, a toy fire truck and a firefighter outfit.

Mayor Devine said these firefighters “saw an opportunity and stepped up to help a family in our community. The compassion and decency shown by this department is amazing. We should all be proud!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s