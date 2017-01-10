Wisconsin presidential recount cost $2 million; $1.5 million less than originally predicted

LIVE VIDEO: Gov. Scott Walker gives his State of the State Address in Madison
Jill Stein

Jill Stein

MADISON — Wisconsin election officials say last month’s presidential recount cost a little more than $2 million, about $1.5 million less than originally projected.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recount. The state Elections Commission estimated the effort would cost $3.5 million. Stein paid that amount upfront with money from donors.

The recount confirmed that Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state.

The Elections Commission said Tuesday that all 72 counties have submitted their actual costs and they total $2,005,603.

The commission will refund Stein the difference. She has said she may use the money to fund Count My Vote, an organization she’s launching to ensure every Wisconsin vote counts.

