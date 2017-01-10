× WisDOT: Two-way data share hopes to ease congestion, better inform motorists

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, January 10th a data-sharing partnership with Waze, the free, real-time crowdsourced traffic and navigation app. It’s powered by the world’s largest community of drivers.

The DOT say this is part of a next generation traveler information system that the department is launching in 2017.

Designed as a free, two-way data share of publicly available traffic information, the Connected Citizens Program promotes greater efficiency, deeper insights and safer roads for citizens of Wisconsin, according to a press release from the WisDOT.

The press release indicates the program helps WisDOT get more information on real-time road activity, empowering partners to harness real-time driver insights to improve congestion and make better informed planning decisions.

Waze provides partners with real-time, anonymous, Waze-generated incident and slow-down information directly from the source: drivers themselves. In exchange, WisDOT provides real-time government-reported construction, crash and road closure data from 511 Wisconsin to Waze.

Waze data will be incorporated in to a redesigned 511 Wisconsin website coming online this spring. The new site will provide users with more features, to include: dynamic route planning; real-time transit information, personalized camera feeds; weather events and forecasts; and truck parking information. With the addition of Waze and these new features, the department hopes users will be able to better plan their routes and help reduce congestions in metropolitan areas.

The addition of Waze crowd-sourced data is another big step for the department’s traveler information system. The website and phone system was originally launched in 2004 and has since grown to include a free smartphone application and Twitter feed.

The Waze map evolves with every driver and data point it receives, promoting safer roads and sharing more knowledge with Wazers about potential delays to their commutes. The Connected Citizens program yields even more data, giving local citizens a greater ability to get around road closures and traffic jams within the app. WisDOT can also provide Wazers with advanced notice of major traffic events, such as parades and major sporting events that will affect their daily routes.

To find out more about Connected Citizens visit http://waze.com/ccp. To download the free Waze app for iOS or Android, visit http://www.waze.com/get.

For up-to-the-minute traveler information visit www.511wi.gov.