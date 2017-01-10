LIVE VIDEO: Gov. Scott Walker gives his State of the State Address in Madison
View closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin
Wind ADVISORY issued for southeast Wisconsin until midnight

Write-in candidate seeks to shake up superintendent race: “Probably have a snowball’s chance in hell”

Posted 3:23 pm, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:24PM, January 10, 2017
education high school

MADISON — A Racine high school teacher who says he has nothing to lose is mounting a long-shot write-in candidacy for Wisconsin state superintendent.

Rick Melcher said Monday, January 9th that he’s fed up with how Gov. Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers have treated public schools in recent years. Melcher says he will participate in a pair of candidate forums in the next week and see what support emerges.

He says, “I understand I probably have a snowball’s chance in hell of getting through the primary, but I’m not going to go quietly into that good night.”

Incumbent superintendent Tony Evers, former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz and education consultant John Humphries are also running. They submitted enough signatures to get on the February 21st primary ballot.

The general election is April 4th.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s