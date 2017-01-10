× Write-in candidate seeks to shake up superintendent race: “Probably have a snowball’s chance in hell”

MADISON — A Racine high school teacher who says he has nothing to lose is mounting a long-shot write-in candidacy for Wisconsin state superintendent.

Rick Melcher said Monday, January 9th that he’s fed up with how Gov. Scott Walker and Republican lawmakers have treated public schools in recent years. Melcher says he will participate in a pair of candidate forums in the next week and see what support emerges.

He says, “I understand I probably have a snowball’s chance in hell of getting through the primary, but I’m not going to go quietly into that good night.”

Incumbent superintendent Tony Evers, former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz and education consultant John Humphries are also running. They submitted enough signatures to get on the February 21st primary ballot.

The general election is April 4th.