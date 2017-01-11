Winter Weather ADVISORY starts Wednesday afternoon — runs through midnight

Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo combines Oreo cookies and Cadbury eggs

Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 'n' Spoon Oreo.

What do you get when you combine Oreo cookies and Easter? Not some pastel-colored cookie filling — something much different!

Feast your eyes on the Cadbury Oreo Egg!

An Instagram account dedicated to all things junk food posted a photo of the creation. It’s a chocolate egg filled with a vanilla mousse and Oreo cookie filling that you can eat with a spoon.

The egg’s official name is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo.

They’re primarily available in the UK, although there also appears to be a version that is available in Canada.

Maybe one day we can enjoy them in the United States! We can only hope!

