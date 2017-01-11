Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo combines Oreo cookies and Cadbury eggs
What do you get when you combine Oreo cookies and Easter? Not some pastel-colored cookie filling — something much different!
Feast your eyes on the Cadbury Oreo Egg!
An Instagram account dedicated to all things junk food posted a photo of the creation. It’s a chocolate egg filled with a vanilla mousse and Oreo cookie filling that you can eat with a spoon.
The egg’s official name is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo.
They’re primarily available in the UK, although there also appears to be a version that is available in Canada.
Maybe one day we can enjoy them in the United States! We can only hope!