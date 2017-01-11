× Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo combines Oreo cookies and Cadbury eggs

What do you get when you combine Oreo cookies and Easter? Not some pastel-colored cookie filling — something much different!

Feast your eyes on the Cadbury Oreo Egg!

An Instagram account dedicated to all things junk food posted a photo of the creation. It’s a chocolate egg filled with a vanilla mousse and Oreo cookie filling that you can eat with a spoon.

The egg’s official name is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg ‘n’ Spoon Oreo.

We're very egg-scited to introduce the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 'N' Spoon Oreo! In-store this January… Spoons at the ready! #FreetheJoy pic.twitter.com/QRcnON3sAb — Cadbury Ireland (@CadburyIreland) January 11, 2017

They’re primarily available in the UK, although there also appears to be a version that is available in Canada.

Maybe one day we can enjoy them in the United States! We can only hope!