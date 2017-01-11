Winter Weather ADVISORY starts Wednesday afternoon — runs through midnight

“Celebrate the peaceful transition of power:” Mr. Trump’s inauguration expected to be ‘completely different’

MILWAUKEE -- Crews continue the build-out on Capitol Hill. We're just nine days away from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Mr. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States.inauguration5

Organizers of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration say this event will be different than previous ones.

"You've seen parades that lasted six hours long. This is going to be completely different. This is going to be an inauguration of the people. We're going to have a shorter parade, we're going to have two balls -- three if you include the one that is honoring our first responders and our military," said Taylor Mason, Trump inauguration spokesman.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 22: President-elect Donald Trump walks through the lobby of the New York Times following a meeting with editors at the paper on November 22, 2016 in New York City. Trump, who has held meetings with media executives over the last few days, has often had a tense relationship with many mainstream media outlets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The event will actually start the day before. Mr. Trump is scheduled to lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, then appear at a welcome celebration and concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Planned protests have challenged the planning process. The National Park Service says it will issue permits to protest groups. More than 30 such groups have applied. That will put them face to face with hundreds of thousands of Mr. Trump's supporters.inauguration2

"Well people have the right to express their First Amendment rights and they go through the permitting process. But we are focused at the presidential inaugural committee on how we're going to celebrate that unity, and celebrate democracy, and celebrate the peaceful transition of power," said Mason.inauguration3

Wisconsin will be represented at the ceremony.

"Wisconsin's got a special place here in DC, because from the Capitol on one side of Pennsylvania Avenue, to the White House on the other side -- Wisconsin's got a representation whether it's Speaker Paul Ryan, or Reince Priebus standing next to the president-elect," Mason said.inauguration

Several Republican state lawmakers from Wisconsin also plan to attend the inauguration.

