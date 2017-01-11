Winter Weather ADVISORY starts Wednesday afternoon — runs through midnight

"Chiengora:" Chicago-area woman recycles dog hair; making sweaters, scarves, hats and more!

Ever wonder whether there's a use for all that dog hair in your house? 

Jeannie Sanke, a Chicago-area artist spends her days recycling pet hair.

She practices "Chiengora" -- spinning yarn from dog hair. She then uses the dog hair yarn to make everything from sweaters to stuffed animals.

Long-haired breeds with a healthy coat work best and hair that's a little shorter can be blended with other materials.  The pet hair must be brushed, not cut and sent to Jeannie Sanke. She cleans and spins the fur before knitting begins.

The material is super warm -- 50 percent warmer than sheep's wool, so it is used by people in extremely cold climates near the Arctic Circle.

Talk about a good way to keep your pet close!

