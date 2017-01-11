× “Dynamic destination:” Alaska Airlines to offer nonstop service between MKE and Portland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has announced that nonstop service between MKE and Portland, Oregon will begin later this year on Alaska Airlines, according to a news release from General Mitchell International Airport officials.

“Oregon is a dynamic destination, and these new nonstop flights will be a big hit among travelers from Wisconsin and northern Illinois,” County Executive Abele said in the statement. “Portland has never been offered nonstop from MKE before, and this announcement is a testament to the outstanding partnership between Milwaukee County and Alaska Airlines.”

The seasonal daily nonstop flights to Portland International Airport will operate this summer from June 5th through August 26th. The flights will be operated with spacious Wi-Fi equipped Embraer E175 jets, featuring 12 seats in first class, 12 seats in premium class, and 52 seats in the main cabin. The E175 boasts cabin dimensions on par with a narrow-body jet.

The new flight will depart Milwaukee daily at 7:15 a.m. and arrive in Portland at 9:47 a.m. The return flight will leave Portland at 11:10 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 5:02 a.m.

The new Milwaukee-Portland nonstop route can be booked online at www.alaskaair.com.

“Alaska Airlines is proud to offer new, non-stop service to Portland for our travelers in the greater Milwaukee area, adding to our Milwaukee-Seattle service that began in 2015,” said Marianne Lindsey, spokesperson for Alaska Airlines in the statement. “We look forward to welcoming guests onboard Alaska to the Rose City, an iconic Northwest destination for business and leisure.”

According to airport officials, with the Portland addition, Mitchell Airport now offers nonstop flights to 39 destinations coast-to-coast, and 160 international destinations are available from Milwaukee with just one connection.

MKE is also served by Air Canada, American, Delta, Frontier, Norwegian (Apple/Funjet Vacations), OneJet, Southwest, United and Volaris.

The nonstop cities map can be found at www.mitchellairport.com.