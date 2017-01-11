Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for 10 countes in SE WI through midnight

ESPN report: San Diego Chargers will move to Los Angeles after 55 years

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: Andre Williams #44 of the San Diego Chargers runs with the ball against he Kansas City chiefs en route to their 37-27 loss to the Chiefs during their NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Chargers will move out of San Diego after 55 years — headed to Los Angeles, according to a report Wednesday, January 11th from ESPN’s Adam Shefter.

The announcement could come Thursday, January 12th.

The deadline for the Chargers to exercise their option to relocate to Los Angeles was extended for two days.

The original deadline was January 15th. Because that is a Sunday and Monday is a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NFL moved back the deadline until Tuesday, January 17th.

San Diego would become a tenant in the stadium being built in Inglewood, California, for the Rams if the Chargers exercise that option. If not, the Oakland Raiders would have the option to join the Rams in the LA area, but the Raiders have indicated their intention to seek a move to Las Vegas.

The NFL’s stadium and finance committees are meeting Wednesday to discuss relocation of the  Chargers and Raiders.

