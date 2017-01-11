× ESPN report: San Diego Chargers will move to Los Angeles after 55 years

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Chargers will move out of San Diego after 55 years — headed to Los Angeles, according to a report Wednesday, January 11th from ESPN’s Adam Shefter.

The announcement could come Thursday, January 12th.

A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

Chargers set to announce they now are moving to Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN…. https://t.co/eugPYGUBEd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

The deadline for the Chargers to exercise their option to relocate to Los Angeles was extended for two days.

The original deadline was January 15th. Because that is a Sunday and Monday is a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NFL moved back the deadline until Tuesday, January 17th.

San Diego would become a tenant in the stadium being built in Inglewood, California, for the Rams if the Chargers exercise that option. If not, the Oakland Raiders would have the option to join the Rams in the LA area, but the Raiders have indicated their intention to seek a move to Las Vegas.

The NFL’s stadium and finance committees are meeting Wednesday to discuss relocation of the Chargers and Raiders.

