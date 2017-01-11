× Germantown police chief praises officers for stopping vehicle driven by 77-year-old who suffered medical condition

GERMANTOWN — Germantown’s police chief is praising the actions of officers who worked to stop a vehicle driven by a 77-year-old man who suffered some sort of medical condition.

It happened on Wednesday, January 11th shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Germantown police said the Germantown Police Communications Center received multiple calls regarding a possible impaired driver westbound on Mequon Road in the vicinity of Wausaukee Road.

Complainants reported that a vehicle was weaving in its lane of travel, driving into oncoming traffic, disregarding stoplight(s) and going into the ditch.

Two Germantown squads located the suspect vehicle westbound on Mequon Road in the vicinity of Country Aire Drive. The squads pulled behind the suspect vehicle with emergency lights and sirens activated.

The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop, and began driving into moderate to heavy oncoming traffic, police said.

A third Germantown squad arrived in the area, and saw that the operator of the suspect vehicle was driving at slow speeds westbound in the eastbound lane of Mequon Road. Due to the moderate to heavy rush hour traffic, the lieutenant driving this third squad had to pull his squad in front of the suspect vehicle and try to induce it to stop.

The driver of the suspect vehicle tried to drive around the lieutenant’s squad car, so the lieutenant was forced to protect oncoming traffic by slowing and stopping in front of the suspect vehicle.

A slow speed rear-end collision occurred, causing the suspect vehicle to stop, police said.

It was later determined that the 77-year-old male driver of the suspect vehicle was suffering from a medical condition.

The driver was transported to Community Memorial Hospital by ambulance to be treated for his medical condition.

No injuries occurred as a result of the traffic crash between the squad car and the suspect vehicle.

Germantown Police Chief Peter Hoell praised the actions of his officers, saying this in a post to the Germantown Police Department’s Facebook page:

“I would like to recognize the officers involved in this incident and commend them for the way they handled a potentially deadly situation. I would like to recognize PO Ryan Block, PO Kevin Laux, PO Jared Spreiter, Communication Officers Joyce Schweitzer and Elizabeth Prasser . I would like to give special attention to Lt. Dave Huesemann for making a split-second decision and placing himself in harm’s way by placing his moving squad in front of the suspect vehicle. This maneuver warned oncoming traffic, stopped the suspect vehicle and prevented a head-on collision. Head-on collisions usually have deadly consequences and Lt. Huesemann prevented a tragedy from happening. I know he would say he was just doing his job, but I feel he went above and beyond and he deserves this recognition for his bravery.”