Get your tickets! Spectacular ‘Ice Castles’ to open Friday, January 13 in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — Take a walk through a beautiful winter wonderland in the Wisconsin Dells, as the highly anticipated ‘Ice Castles’ opens on Friday, January 13th. Tickets are now available!

According to the Ice Castles website, the castle is one of five across the United States and Canada — including Midway, Utah, Lincoln, New Hampshire, Stillwater, Minnesota, and Edmonton, Canada.

Oprah Winfrey describes the castles as, “magical… twinkling and sense-defying and straight out of fairy tales.”

Tickets are already on sale! Folks interested in the event can head to icecastles.com to purchase tickets and find more information.