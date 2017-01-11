Grafton man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl while he was married

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Grafton man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl who he was apparently in a relationship with while he was married.

26-year-old Aaron Kravitz faces two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child.

The victim in this case is now 17 years old.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives in December spoke with the victim, who indicated she met Kravitz through a mutual friend on Facebook when she was 14 years old. She said they decided to meet in July of 2014 — three days after the victim turned 15. The victim said they continued to speak through Facebook Messenger, and he would visit her in Waukesha every Wednesday. The complaint says Kravitz began sending her YouTube videos about being in a relationship, and they officially began dating in September of 2014.

The victim told investigators Kravitz continued to visit her in Waukesha, and he would also take her to his mother’s home in Brookfield.

According to the complaint, the victim said Kravitz began to encourage her to have sex with him, and it happened during the fall of 2014, when she was 15.

The victim said they dated until November 2016, when she broke up with him due to his apparent lying.

The complaint says the victim indicated Kravitz was “controlling” during the relationship, and told her not to tell anyone they were together.

The victim told investigators during their relationship, Kravitz began to record himself having sex with her — using the victim’s phone and then sending the recording to his own phone. Investigators were able to take a look at at least one recording.

According to the complaint, the victim told investigators she learned Kravitz had been lying to her, and said after she found a photograph on Facebook of Kravitz with another woman, he said she was a friend — but the victim said she learned Kravitz had married the woman in May of 2015. The victim said she “couldn’t believe” Kravitz was able to hide the relationship. The victim said Kravitz told her he wasn’t living with his wife, and they were going through a divorce.

Investigators spoke with Kravitz, who admitted he and the victim began dating and having sex when she was 15 years old. He also admitted to exchanging nude photos and videos with the victim and recording some of their incidents of sexual intercourse with each other.

Kravitz told investigators “he was fully aware that his relationship with the victim could get him into a lot of trouble,” but he said he “loved and cared for” the victim, indicating it would have been the “perfect relationship” outside of the age difference.

The complaint says Kravitz admitted to hiding his marriage from the victim — telling investigators “he was not in a happy marriage” and “would be getting a divorce.”

He told investigators he has not had any contact with the victim since November of 2016 when they broke up.

Kravitz made his initial appearance in court in this case on January 11th.

A $25,000 signature bond was set, and Kravitz was ordered to have no contact with the victim, her home, and her family members.

He has a hearing scheduled for February 1st.