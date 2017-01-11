Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for 10 countes in SE WI through midnight

“He’s not going to sensor himself:” Political experts react to Mr. Trump’s first press conference since election win

MILWAUKEE -- President-elect Trump won an election like we have never seen before. The same can be said about his first press conference since winning. Political experts say, get used to it.

It was his first press conference since winning the election on Wednesday, January 11th. Mr. Trump seeming to pick up right where his campaign left off. From getting into spats with reporters to dissing old rivals.

"Today's press conference was as much similar to what he used to say how he handled himself during the campaign. So this is exactly the Donald Trump that people voted for," said Political Expert and UW-Milwaukee Professor, Mordecai Lee.

Political Expert Mordecai Lee says if you were expecting a different President-elect Trump, than the candidate Trump -- think again.

"The Donald Trump we saw in the press conference is just that wild and woolly Donald Trump from back in the campaign," said Lee.

Whether you love the president-elect's style or hate it, Lee says get used to it.

"Maybe this is a style we need to adjust to and understand this is him, he's not going to sensor himself," Lee said.

Something else not usually heard at press conferences: cheering. That was not from members of the press, but members of Trump's staff. That added to a raucous and tense environment.

