“Ice is the worst:” Southeast Wisconsin braces for another round of wintry weather

WEST BEND -- Southeast Wisconsin's weather continues its roller coaster ride. From warmer temperatures to a freeze overnight, then dry weather -- until now. Our area is bracing for another sloppy and potentially dangerous evening Wednesday, January 11th.

The incoming sloppy weather is supposed to begin in the northern counties of our viewing area and city workers are gearing up.

Washington County had a number of cars in ditches Tuesday, January 10th, and accidents on the highway.

In the City of West Bend, the director of Public Works says overnight despite icy conditions the roads were good, and they want to keep it that way.

Salting trucks are getting last-minute repairs and are loaded ready to go.

"The ice is the worst for us to handle. We're prepared for it, we pretreat the roads, try to get ahead of the storm as much as we can," said Doug Neumann, West Bend Public Works.

Something West Bend is doing for the first time is using a new type of solution called "GeoMelt," made from beet juice, which is used to pretreat roads and also is mixed with the salt to make it work better.

The Public Works director says it's working really well so far.