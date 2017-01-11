In-Bounds Training Center is a multi-use sports facility with a simple vision, to provide a premier training facility to meet the growing needs of recreational sports in Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs. With our long winters, having a dedicated space where teams can practice throughout the year is a key focus. Offering recreational and fitness programs is a bonus!

With a focus on court sports, our facility can accommodate most athletic activities for kids and adults. Our team works to meet our clients’ needs by providing a clean, safe, friendly and fun environment for year-round league play and recreation.