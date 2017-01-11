× Jordy Nelson going bulletproof? He’s apparently floated the idea of wearing a Kevlar vest Sunday

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday, January 11th Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson would be working with the rehab group after suffering a rib injury Sunday, January 8th during the playoff matchup vs. the New York Giants at Lambeau Field.

On Monday, Coach McCarthy said if Nelson is able to practice on Saturday, he might be able to play on Sunday, January 15th when the Packers face the Cowboys in Texas. McCarthy said Nelson spent the night in the hospital after the injury in the second quarter vs. the Giants. He was back at Lambeau Monday.

McCarthy: Jordy Nelson will be working with the rehab group today. That's his status. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 11, 2017

McCarthy said he hadn’t spoken to Nelson much, but added the veteran receiver has been in good spirits around the building, according to Packers.com.

“Jordy is the same guy every day,” McCarthy said. “He’s here. He’s been here all day. He’s making progress.”

Nelson left in the second quarter of the 31-13 win over the New York Giants in a wild-card game Sunday. He took a shot to the left side of his body from safety Leon Hall’s helmet while jumping for a pass that went incomplete.

Nelson could be going bulletproof so he can play against the Cowboys.

According to MSN, Nelson floated the idea of wearing a Kevlar vest so he can play in the playoff game.

Michael Vick wore a Kevlar vest in 2012 because of a rib injury, so this wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Although Nelson’s status for Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game in Dallas remains uncertain, McCarthy said he feels good about the the Packers’ other receiving options. Veteran Randall Cobb returned against the Giants after a two-game absence, catching five passes for 116 yards and two TDs, according to Packers.com.

When asked about how this year’s offense differs from the one that had to play without Nelson in 2015, McCarthy said the team definitely is better equipped to handle the Pro Bowl receiver’s absence due to depth and development of younger playmakers.