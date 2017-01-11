Marquette holds on for 89-86 win over Seton Hall

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard had 22 points and Katin Reinhardt made four free throws in the final 29 seconds of overtime to help Marquette beat Seton Hall 89-86 on Wednesday night, January 11th.

The Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-2 Big East) took the lead for good at 79-78 on Howard’s pair of free throws with 3:57 left in overtime. The Pirates (12-4, 2-2) hung close and could have forced another overtime on Myles Powell’s 3-point attempt that missed long at the buzzer.

Haanif Cheatham added 17 points for Marquette. Luke Fischer had 14 points and Jajuan Johnson 12.

Seton Hall trailed by 10 with 3:53 left in the second half and was still down 74-67 with 46 seconds left before using a 10-3 run to force overtime. Khadeen Carrington scored the final seven points of that burst, including a pull-up jumper that tied it with 2.7 seconds left.

Desi Rodriguez led Seton hall with a career-high 30 points and Carrington added 22. Angel Delgado had 14 points and tied a career-high with 19 rebounds for his 10th consecutive double-double.